Cooch Behar: BSF Kills 2 Suspected Bangladeshi Cattle Smugglers

By Pratidin Bureau

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday morning killed two suspected Bangladeshi smugglers near the border area in Cooch Behar, West Bengal.

The BSF personnel spotted the men while miscreants from the Bangladesh side ventured into Indian territory and tried to smuggle cattle heads by establishing improvised bamboo cantilever.

The incident took place at Sitai in Cooch Behar.

According to reports, the security officials warned them to go back but miscreants didn’t pay heed to the warning of BSF.

The BSF troops utilised non lethal munition to deter the miscreants while they didn’t pay heed to the BSF’s warning, but they attacked on BSF troops with iron dah and sticks.

Sensing an imminent threat to their life, the BSF party fired in the air towards miscreants.

Later, while searching, dead bodies of two unknown miscreants were found between the border fence and International Boundary.

India shares around 4,000 km of its land border with Bangladesh. West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram are the states which share the border with Bangladesh. West Bengal alone shares 2216 km of border.

