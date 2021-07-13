Cooperation Between Govt & NABARD Crucial For Infra Development: CM Sarma

In order to give a major push to building infrastructure in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the need for cooperation between Assam government and National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development (NABARD) is crucial.

He asserted that the state government plans to take up infrastructure projects in a big way and support from NABARD would go a long way in this regard.

An official release stated that the chief minister had also reviewed the requirements for rural infrastructure in the state with NABARD Chairman G R Chintala and Deputy Managing Director P V S Suryakumar through video conference.

The chairman underlined the potential for growth in Assam and expressed willingness to further its partnership with the state government, the release added.