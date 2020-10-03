Cop Arrested For Not Registering Rape Case

A policeman has been arrested for not registering a rape case for 4 days in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district. The victim, as reported, ended her life when her case was not registered.

The development took place after the CM of MP tool serious cognizance of the matter and ordered that a case be registered against the guilty.

Following the order, Assistant Inspector of Police (ASI) Mishrilal Kodapa of Gotitoriya police outpost in Gadarwara tehsil was arrested.

Two other senior police officials were shunted out. As per News 18, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Tiwari and Gadarwara Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) S R Yadav were shunted out from Narsinghpur.”

The report quoted Jabalpur Zone Inspector General of Police Bhagwat Singh Chauhan as saying to PTI, “A case was registered against Kodapa and he was arrested under 166 (c) (public servant failing to record information) of IPC on Friday night.”

The woman earlier was allegedly raped by three men four days ago. She took her own life on Friday.