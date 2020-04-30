Cops Arrested with Gold Biscuits

Two police officers have been arrested after the Fatasil Ambari police launched an operation on Wednesday night. The two police officers have been identified as Shravan Kumar Jha, Sup-Inspector of Guwahati Railway Police, and his brother Sanjay Jha, Constable of Panbazaar police station.

The Fatasil police also seized cash of 22 lakhs and gold biscuits of 1.5 kilograms. Police also arrested one youth named Upendra Yadav.

Police arrested both the officers while carrying the cash and biscuit from the house of Upendra Yadav at Gobindo Nagar. They were arrested at the Lal Ganesh area in Guwahati.

It may be mentioned that earlier also, the sub-inspector of GRP was caught red-handed while stealing gold from the railway. He was also suspended for his evil deeds. Shravan Kumar Jha was in jail for 26 days.