Cops Bust Drug Cartel Across Barpeta

By Pratidin Bureau
In one of the biggest drug crackdown carried out by Barpeta police, another two peddlers were held today.

The district police have been busting an inter-state drug cartel operating in more than four areas in Barpeta including Barpeta Road, Bohri, Haoli, and Sila having several arrested in connection to it.

Nine containers of brown sugar were recovered along with a swift desire car number AS-01 HC 6314 from the two apprehended Liyakat Ali and Hamid Sikdar.

The drugs were smuggled from Dimapur to Barpeta’s Palhajili.

