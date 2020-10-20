Cops-ULFA (I) Encounter In Meghalaya

An encounter took place on Tuesday between police and ULFA (I) militants in the South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya, a PTI report stated.

The encounter took place at Bolchugre village under Rongara police station at around 9.30 am, an officer said to PTI, adding that no police personnel was injured in the encounter.

Acting on information regarding sightings of militants in the village, a police team went to the area where the militants opened fire at the police and faced retaliation, the officer said. The militants later fled from the spot.

“There were no injuries to policemen or civilians during the encounter. We believe quite a few of the militants sustained injuries due to the way they escaped. A search operation is currently on,” said superintendent of police, South Garo Hills, Priyangshu Pandey.

“At least 5 militants including elusive Drishti Rajkhowa were present in the village and they escaped after the encounter”, the SP quoted saying in the PTI report.