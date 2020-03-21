Corona# Assam Police to help older people

Assam police have opened a helpline for those people who have settled in different parts of the country or abroad but have older relatives/parents living without any support in Assam.

In a heartwarming post on twitter, the Assam Police asked them to contact Assam police through Social Media or Email for support.

The contacts details are:

Email: osm-cyberdome@assampolice.gov.in

WhatsApp: +919132699735

There are hundreds and thousands of old parents who live alone all over Assam as their wards have settled down outside Assam for professional reasons.

People of Assam, settled in different parts of the country or abroad, who have older relatives/parents living without any support in Assam can contact us through Social Media or Email for support.



WhatsApp: +919132699735#IndiaFightsCorona

These old parents are extremely vulnerable as social isolation is being followed. Those living in the districts are little better off as they have relatives but those living in the cities are quite alone without the support of the others.