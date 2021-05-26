Top StoriesNational

Corona Curfew Extended Till June 5 In Tripura

By Pratidin Bureau
The Tripura government has announced extension of the corona curfew in Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) areas and all urban local bodies (ULB) till June 5 to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Earlier, a corona curfew was imposed in AMC areas and ULBs across the state on May 17, and a night curfew in other parts of Tripura till May 26.

State Education Minister and government spokesperson Ratan Lal Nath said the council of ministers on Tuesday resolved to extend the corona curfew given the COVID-19 surge in the state.

“Strict measures will be taken to implement the restrictions imposed by the administration,” Nath said.

In addition, the corona night curfew will continue from 4 pm to 5 am in all areas till June 6.

Tripura Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar in an order said on Tuesday, all private offices will remain closed and for government offices, only those dealing with emergency services will be allowed to function up to 4 pm.

Standalone shops and commercial establishments dealing with essential items like groceries, vegetables, milk, meat, fish, animal feed, fodder shall remain open from 6 am to 12 noon.

Other shops, including 86 commercial establishments, will remain closed, the order said.

Shop owners have to ensure social distancing and wearing of masks among customers, the order said. PTI

Also Read: Militant Recruitment Racket Busted In Udalguri, 7 Arrested
