Corona Scare: 2 Nigerians in isolation ward of Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
Two Nigerians, who entered the country from Bangladesh, have been admitted to an isolation ward of a Karimganj Civil Hospital for coronavirus-related tests on Sunday.

During a routine check, the two Guwahati-bound foreigners were taken into custody by police personnel of the Churaibari outpost near Assam-Tripura border and sent to Karimganj Civil Hospital for necessary tests, reports said.

They had entered India from the neighbouring country on Saturday. The Nigerians have been admitted in the isolation ward and will remain there till the doctors give a clearance, police said.

