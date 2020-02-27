Coronavirus: 119 Indian Nationals Brought Back

119 Indian nationals (113 crew members and 6 passengers) were brought back on Thursday by a special Air India flight which arrived in New Delhi from Tokyo. The passengers were on-board the Diamond Princess Cruise ship docked off at Yokohama in Japan.

The special flight which is in line with India’s nieghbourhood first policy and Indo-Pacific vision also evacuated 5 foreign nationals- two Sri Lankans, 1 Nepalese, 1 South African and 1 passenger from Peru. All the evacuees will undergo 14-day quarantine at the quarantine facility set up by the Indian Army in Manesar, Haryana.

03 Indian crew members didn’t board the special flight and conveyed their wish to continue their stay on-board the Cruise ship to complete the period of extended quarantine put in place by the Government of Japan.

16 crew members of the 138 Indian nationals who were on-board the Diamond Princess Cruise ship have tested positive for Coronavirus-2019 (COVID-19) and are receiving necessary medical care and treatment at onshore medical facilities in Japan. Indian Embassy in Tokyo has established contact with these individuals and is continuously following-up on their recovery.

The ship was put under quarantine by the Government of Japan on 5th February for 14 days until 19th February, as one of the passengers who had disembarked from the ship had tested positive for COVID-19. The quarantine period was extended by the Government of Japan as the crew members were performing their regular duties during the initial quarantine period of 14 days.



