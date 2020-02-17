Coronavirus: 2 more Indians test positive on isolated ship

Two more Indians on board a quarantined cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian Embassy said on Sunday, as it assured that it will provide all possible assistance to its nationals on the ship to return home after they clear all tests.

A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew and 6 passengers, were among the 3,711 people on board the ship, Diamond Princess, that arrived at the Japanese coast earlier this month. The total number of people infected with COVID-19 on the ship rose to 355 on Sunday. “Over the last 2 days, 137 new cases on #DiamondPrincess tested positive for #COVID-19, including two Indian nationals, taken to onshore medical facilities for treatment. Three other Indian crew members, receiving treatment are responding well, with no fever or pain,” the Indian Embassy in Tokyo said in a Twitter post.

Earlier, three Indian crew members tested positive for the virus and are receiving treatment. On Saturday, the embassy had said that the condition of the three Indians infected with the virus was improving.

In another post, the Indian Embassy said that the final tests for the COVID-19 on the ship would begin on February 17 and continue over multiple days. The ship was quarantined after a passenger who de-boarded last month in Hong Kong was found to be the carrier of the COVID-19 on the ship.

“Hoping our Indian nationals – braving the situation, to test negative, allowing them to travel back HOME. @IndianEmbTokyo stands ready for all possible assistance,” the Indian embassy said. Efforts were being made for the early de-boarding of all Indians from the ship after the end of the quarantine period, the embassy said, adding discussions with the Japanese government and the ship management company was on.

The embassy has also sent an email to all the Indian nationals on board the ship, assuring them of all help and assistance. The Japanese government on Thursday announced that passengers aged 80 or older will be given the option to disembark the ship if they test negative for COVID-19. Those who meet the age requirement and have pre-existing conditions or are staying in rooms without a balcony will be prioritized for disembarkation.

The death toll from China’s coronavirus epidemic climbed to 1,665 after 142 more people died, mostly in the worst-hit Hubei Province, and the confirmed cases jumped to 68,500, officials said on Sunday. Many countries have banned arrivals from China while major airlines have suspended flights to the country. Meanwhile, India’s ambassador to China, Vikram Misri, in a Twitter post said India will send a consignment of medical supplies. In a video posted on the official Twitter handle of the Indian embassy in China, Misri also expressed his solidarity with Chinese people and the government in the fight against the epidemic.

“As a concrete step to tackle the outbreak, India will soon send a consignment of medical supplies to aid and assist China in tackling this outbreak,” he said in the video, adding, “This is a concrete measure which will fully demonstrate the goodwill, solidarity, and friendship of the people and government of India with the Chinese people.”

India had evacuated more than 600 of its nationals from Wuhan and Hubei province earlier this month along with seven Maldivian nationals. More than 400 of those brought in from Hubei were found to be free from any infections, a report quoting an Indo-Tibetan Border Police official said. India so far has reported three positive cases of COVID-19 infection.