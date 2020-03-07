Coronavirus: 2nd floor of Radisson Blu evacuated

The authorities of the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati have evacuated the second floor of the five-star hotel, where the American tourist, who was tested positive for Coronavirus stayed.

According to Radisson Blu sources, the US tourist stayed at Room No. 224 in the second floor of the hotel on March 1. The authorities also informed that 24 staff of the hotel, who came in contact with the tourist are kept under special observation.

It may be mentioned here that the tourist flew into Jorhat on February 22 in an Indigo flight. The next day he along with his girlfriend checked into MV Mahabahu for a seven-day cruise which took them to Majuli as well as Kaziranga on way to Guwahati. On March 1 the tourists checked into the five-star-hotel and the next day he flew out to Paro.

As many as 115 people of Assam were found to have come in contact with the US tourist.