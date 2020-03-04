Coronavirus: 55 Persons Under Observation in Assam

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that 55 people who have returned from China have been kept under observation as a preventive measure from the Coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking in the state assembly, Sarma said that while 46 cases are being surveilled by authorities, 9 of the suspected coronavirus carriers are being monitored from home.

Briefing the media outside the Assam Legislative Assembly, Minister of State, Health, Pijush Hazarika said that all the 55 people are international tourists who were detected during screenings at the airport and were subsequently contained. “The government has taken measures to ensure that the virus is kept at bay. All the passengers at Borjhar airport are being screened and isolation wards have been kept ready,” said Hazarika.