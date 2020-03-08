Coronavirus: 56 people quarantined in Jorhat

The Deputy Commissioner of Jorhat on Saturday said that they have quarantined 56 people, who were travelling in the MV Mahabahu.

Addressing the media, DC Roshni Aparanji Korati said that out of the 56 people, 34 were the staff, who were working at the MV Mahabahu, while 22 were passengers. 15 passengers were from England, while 3 were from the US and one each from France and Australia.

The DC also informed that the doctors have kept 5 employees of Thengal Manor in isolation. However, she confirmed that no positive Coronavirus symptoms were found on any of the quarantined people.