Coronavirus: ACA to postpone all Cricket tournaments

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Coronavirus: ACA to postpone all Cricket tournaments
30

Due to the emergent situation arising out of the Coronavirus pandemic, Assam Cricket Association has decided to postpone all cricketing activities and tournaments under the aegis of ACA and its affiliated district units including the ongoing Assam Premier Club Championship, the 1st Pulin Das Trophy Inter-School Tournament, Trial cum Selection Camp, etc. with immediate effect up to 29th March 2020.

It may be stated that the new schedule for all postponed matches will be issued in due course of time.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Rajen Gohain’s convoy meets with accident in Nagaon

National

Own Water Policy: PM Congratulates Meghalaya

Top Stories

Geetanagar Police arrests Mrinal Hazarika

National

Kaleshwaram Project To Control Flood in Telangana

Regional

Siang turns turbid again; linked to local factors

Regional

Darul Uloom asks people to help Rohingyas!

Comments
Loading...