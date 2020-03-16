Coronavirus: ACA to postpone all Cricket tournaments

Due to the emergent situation arising out of the Coronavirus pandemic, Assam Cricket Association has decided to postpone all cricketing activities and tournaments under the aegis of ACA and its affiliated district units including the ongoing Assam Premier Club Championship, the 1st Pulin Das Trophy Inter-School Tournament, Trial cum Selection Camp, etc. with immediate effect up to 29th March 2020.

It may be stated that the new schedule for all postponed matches will be issued in due course of time.