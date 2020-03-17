Coronavirus: Assam Inter District Tennis Tournament Postponed

By Pratidin Bureau
Coronavirus: Assam Inter District Tennis Tournament Postponed
India reported the third death of Coronavirus after a 64-year-old patient died at Mumbai’s Kasturba hospital on Tuesday.

In view of the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India regarding the outbreak of Coronavirus and the measures taken by the Government of Assam, it has been decided that the 27th All Assam Inter District Tennis Tournament scheduled to be held at Jorhat from 3rd to 5th April 2020 has been postponed until further notice.

