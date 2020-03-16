Coronavirus: Assam Zoo closed until March 29

Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden announced they will be closing Monday until at least the end of the month due to coronavirus concerns. Officials also said that they will be closing all indoor facilities and canceling events and programs.

In order to prevent any accidental spread of COVID-19 virus in the Zoological Parks and Protected Areas of the State, it is hereby notified that the Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden, Guwahati shall remain closed to Visitors with immediate effect till 29th March 2020, M.K Yadava Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Wildlife and Chief Wildlife Warden said in a statement.

All the Tiger Reserves, National Parks and Sanctuaries of the State shall remain closed to Visitors with effect from 17th March, 2020 till 29th March, 2020. All the permissions granted under Section 28 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 for Film shooting/ Research etc. shall also remain suspended till 29th March, 2020 with immediate effect, he added.