Coronavirus: Bangladesh Cricket Team Tour to Guwahati Postponed

By Pratidin Bureau
The cricket tour of Bangladesh Cricket Board (U-16) Team to Guwahati in response to an invitation from Assam Cricket Association (ACA) to play 6 matches (Three 3-Days and Three 50 Overs matches) against Assam Colts (U-16) has been postponed till April 15 due to the suspension of VISA by the Government of India on account of the pandemic caused by COVID-19 virus.

The U-16 series was scheduled to held from March 20 to April 12. Assam Cricket Association will reschedule the tour against the same team once the present situation improves and aiso after the withdrawal of travel restrictions imposed by the Government.

