Coronavirus: BCCI Postpones IPL Till April 15

The Indian Premier League (IPL) which was scheduled to take place from March 29 has been postponed to April 15 as a “precautionary measure” against the coronavirus pandemic, said the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) in a statement.

The BCCI statement comes at the back of the announcement made by the Delhi government that it will not allow any sporting event in the national capital due to the health crisis. The board in a statement said, “The BCCI has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till April 15, 2020 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) situation.”

The statement further reads, “The CCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience.”

It further stated that the board will work closely with the Central Government along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that gatherings of over 200 people at sporting events or conferences will not be allowed until further notice “for the purpose of prevention and control of the outbreak of the epidemic disease, COVID-19”.

Delhi is home to the Delhi Capitals IPL franchise. India has more than 80 positive coronavirus cases so far with two deaths.