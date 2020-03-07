Coronavirus: Cases Mounts to 33 in India with 2 New Cases in Amritsar

The number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in India mounts to 33 with two more cases tested positive in Amritsar.

In Amritsar, two patients, who had arrived in India from Italy, were declared positive for coronavirus after their blood samples were tested in a lab in Delhi. The samples have now been sent to a Pune lab for further diagnosis.

Both the patients were admitted to the hospital directly from the airport. The patients are residents of Hoshiarpur.

According to reports, the two patients landed in India on March 3 and admitted directly to the hospital after it was being suspected that they are infected with Covid-19.

On Friday, a man from Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, with a recent travel history to Thailand and Malaysia, was tested positive for novel coronavirus taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi-NCR to four – two from Delhi, one each in Ghaziabad and Gurgaon.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Thursday said 11 separate rooms and isolation wards have been set up at the Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan Hospital to treat coronavirus patients.

The outbreak has killed more than 3,400 people and spread across more than 90 nations, with seven countries reporting their first cases on Friday.