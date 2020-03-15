Coronavirus: City Police limits public gatherings

The Guwahati City Police on Sunday issued orders that will limit attendance at public and private events around the city — social-distancing measures aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s our responsibility to take necessary precautions to keep our residents safe. We have a responsibility to the public to move in the right direction for public health safety.” City Police administration said in a statement.

The Police administration will soon conduct raids at medical stores across the city and surrounding areas to check for the hoarding of masks and sanitizers amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Recently, there have been multiple complaints about the sale of poor quality masks at a manifold price. Sanitizers, too, have been missing from markets leaving people hassled and running from one store to the other.

No confirmed case of COVID-19 has been found so far in Assam. The state government has already formed a core committee and IAS Anurag Goel has been appointed as the nodal officer of the committee.