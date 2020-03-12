Coronavirus: Cristiano Ronaldo quarantined

Cristiano Ronaldo has been quarantined in Madeira after Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani was tested positive for coronavirus.

Ronaldo flew to his homeland after Juve’s win over Inter on Sunday having been given three days leave by the club.

The Portuguese forward was then due to fly back to Italy on Wednesday but will now stay in Madeira with his family for the next 14 days as part of the self-isolation procedure.

The same is for all Juventus players, with most either at home in Turin or at the J Hotel on the club’s training base.

A statement from Juve read: “Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him.”