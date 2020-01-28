Coronavirus: Death Toll Rises to 106 in China

The number of total confirmed cases of Coronavirus in China rose up to 4,515 as of January 27 which was up from 2,835 a day earlier.

The spring semester for schools and universities across the country has been postponed on Tuesday due to the deadly virus outbreak.

The China government has decided to postpone the exam as the death toll from the new coronavirus soared to 106 and the total number of cases surpassed 4000 nationwide.

The students in China are currently under holiday for the Lunar New Year and the ministry of education has not provided a date for teaching to resume and according to a statement issued by the ministry, it said that the teaching institutions would reopen on a case-by-case basis.

Moreover, travel restrictions have been tightened and wearing masks in public is now mandatory in some cities.

The city of Wuhan is at the epicenter of the outbreak but it has spread across China and internationally.

The virus causes acute respiratory infection and there is no specific cure or vaccine and most of the deaths have been of elderly people or those with pre-existing respiratory problems.

On the other hand, three persons in New Delhi, suspected of being affected by Coronavirus have been kept under observation at an isolation ward of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, said a hospital authority, while quoted by news agency ANI.

Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital said that three suspected cases of coronavirus have been reported at the hospital and the patients have been kept in isolation for further treatment. She said, “The three men aged between 24 and 48 were admitted on Monday and their samples have been sent for testing.”

Till Monday, a total of 33,552 passengers arriving in India from China in 155 flights have been screened.