Coronavirus : Entry Of Visitors Restricted To 100 At Janata Bhawan

As a prevention measure to arrest the spread of Coronavirus as reported in the country along with the world, it is decided that mass gathering and movement of daily visitors coming from various places be restricted to a minimum level in the Janata Bhawan Complex till the spread of disease is contained.

As per a notification issued by Dr. M. Angamuthu (IAS) (Commissioner & Secretary), in order to prevent any accidental spread of coronavirus in the Janata Bhawan complex, it is hereby decided to restrict the entry of daily visitors to 100 people per day till 31st March 2020.

Moreover, all passes including vehicle entry passes issued by the different departments are hereby stopped with immediate effect till 31st March 2020. Only in urgent cases, the Secretariate Administration Department will issue passes on receipt of the request from other Departments in advance till 31st March 2020.