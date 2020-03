Keeping in mind the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in India as well as the world, the Government of India has exempted its employees from marking biometric attendance as a preventive measure until March 31.

An advisory released by the GoI stated, “Though only a small number of novel coronavirus (COVID – 19) cases are reported in our country, keeping in view the nature of the virus, it is a must to take all possible preventive measures to stop the spread of the virus.”