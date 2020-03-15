Coronavirus: GU Varsity week postponed indefinitely

In a bid to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, the ongoing Gauhati University varsity week has been postponed till the indefinite time. The remaining part of the Varsity Week will be notified in appropriate time, GU notice said.

As per notification issued by the Assam Governor and different Advisories issued by the Central Government Departments, the University and its hostels will remain closed from March 16 to March 29 unless otherwise notified depending on instruction from the Government of Assam, GU statement added.

However, normal activities of all offices of the University will continue unhampered. This is being notified as a precautionary and preventive measure against the threat of COVID-19, Gauhati University Registrar said.