Coronavirus: India Reports Second Death

A 69-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus infection died in Delhi, announced Health Ministry and Delhi government officials today, said health secretary Preeti Sudan.

According to news reports, the patient was a resident of Janakpuri who died at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The woman got the infection from her son who returned from an overseas trip. The son was earlier tested positive returned from Italy.

The total number of patients in India tested positive with the virus has gone up to 81.

