Coronavirus: India suspends visas from Italy, Iran, S Korea and Japan

Amid the outbreak of Coronavirus, the visas granted to nationals of Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea, who have not yet entered India, have been suspended. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday issued an advisory regarding the same. It also said that the order on suspension of visas of Chinese nationals remains valid.

The advisory however said that though the visas of nationals of Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea have been suspended, those who need to come here due to compelling reasons have to seek a fresh visa.

Meanwhile, the advisory has exempted the diplomats and officials of the UN and other international bodies, OCI cardholders and aircrew.