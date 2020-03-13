Coronavirus: IPL 2020 postponed

Following the global concern over the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) outbreak, the start of the 13th edition of IPL has been pushed back to April 15. According to reports, the decision was taken by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah after advice given by various arms of the Indian government.

Reportedly, the IPL sent a communication to all eight franchises on Friday, stating it would meet the owners on Saturday in person in Mumbai to further debrief on the matter.

With the outbreak rapidly escalating across the globe the Indian government has placed severe travel restrictions for people traveling in as well out of India. However, the central sports ministry had said it would not stop sporting events from taking place as long as they adhered strictly to government guidelines discouraging mass gatherings.

Earlier, IPL 2020 was scheduled to begin on March 29.