Coronavirus: ISL Final to be played behind closed doors

The final of the 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The final match is scheduled to be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa on Saturday (March 14).

The decision was taken in view of the health & safety of players, fans & staff alike. Football Sports Development Limited, owing to the current preventive measures against COVID-19, has decided to hold the season’s final behind closed doors.

FSDL will soon initiate the process of ticket refunds and an announcement will be made through Hero ISL channels.

The final will be live telecast on Star Sports, Hotstar and Jio TV.