Coronavirus: Kamakhya Authority Seeks Health Screening for Visitors

By Pratidin Bureau
The Kamakhya Devalaya authority urged the state government and district administration to conduct health screening for the pilgrims before entering into the temple premises as a preventive measure for Coronavirus.

The temple authority made a special request to the state government to arrange for a health check-up as thousands of tourists visit the temple on a daily basis.

The temple authority also said that there are also many foreign tourists who visited the temple and therefore, a health check-up camp should be organized by the government.

It may be mentioned that more than 1 lakh people are infected with Covid-19 worldwide and 33 cases have been tested positive in India. A US tourist has also been detected with Covid-19 in Bhutan while he returned from Guwahati. The tourist also visited Majuli through MV Mahabahu River Cruise ship. 127 people who were in contact with the British tourist have been quarantined.

