Coronavirus: Kaziranga Utsav 2020 cancelled

Amid the outbreak of novel Coronavirus in Assam, the Kaziranga Utsav 2020 has been cancelled. The administration of the Bokakhat sub-division has decided to cancel the Kaziranga Utsav 2020.

The Kaziranga Utsav was scheduled to be held from March 12 to 15 next. Former England cricketer and noted rhino conservationist Kevin Pietersen was also expected to participate in the Kaziranga Utsav 2020.

The district administration of Golaghat and the Forest Department of Kaziranga in association with the Assam Tourism Department came up with a decision to organise Kaziranga Utsav with an objective to showcase the great conservation story of Kaziranga National Park.