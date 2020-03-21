Coronavirus: Majuli bans all water transport

The Majuli district administration has banned all water transport connecting the river island with other parts of the State with effect from Saturday. The district administration has prohibited plying of ferries, country boats or any other means of water transport to reduce the risk of coronavirus outbreak in the district

However, the administration has stated that in case of a medical emergency, the patient or family members may contact the district administration or the district disaster management authority. The notification regarding the prohibition further stated that boat ambulances will continue to ply during this period.

It also stated that any violation of the order will be prosecuted under DDMA Act 2008, epidemic Disaster Act, 1887 and other relevant rules including Section 188 of IPC.