Coronavirus: Medical teams examining Satradhikars & devotees in Majuli

Amid the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, medical officers are examining the health condition of the Satradhikars and the devotees of Uttar Kamalabari Satra, Garamur Satra and Auniati Satra in Majuli.

According to reports, three teams of medical officers including doctors and nurses are currently examining the health condition of the Satradhikars and the devotees of the Satras after an American Coronavirus positive tourist visited Majuli recently. The medical team is also likely to inspect the health condition of those, who were suspected to have come in contact with the US tourist.

Meanwhile, the DC of Majuli has directed a team of tourists to leave Majuli at the earliest. They visited the river island from Switzerland, Israel and Denmark on Saturday.