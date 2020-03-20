Coronavirus: Meghalaya Govt Calls for 24-Hour Bandh

The Meghalaya government has called for a 24-hour bandh with effect from 12 midnight on Friday amid the fear of coronavirus outbreak.

The state government has instructed all business establishments to shut down for 24 hours keeping in view the spread of Covid-19.

The government also ordered the state government officials to work from home. It said that 50% of employees should work from home while the other 50% will go to the office but they will have to maintain hygiene and keep themselves safe from the deadly virus.

The government has also asked the state transport department to take precautionary measures for the coronavirus.

Moreover, the government on Thursday declared the tourist places of Meghalaya closed until March 31 and said that it may be extended till April 15 depending on the situation.

Meanwhile, the positive cases of Covid-19 rose to 196 in the country with four deaths till date.