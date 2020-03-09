Coronavirus: MPCC Asks State Govt to Seal Indo-Myanmar Border

The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) asked the state government to seal the Indo-Myanmar border to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the state as it shares a 510-km international border with Myanmar.

According to a statement issued by the Congress, it said that the Indo-Myanmar border in Champhai district should be immediately sealed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. It also alleged that many commuters and traders from China and other southeast ASEAN countries enter Mizoram through Myanmar without undergoing screening, which can be a big danger for the state in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Congress also urged that the main Indo-Myanmar border in Champhai and other districts should also be sealed immediately.

The statement further reads that the state also lacks of laboratory and coronavirus detecting machine. Congress therefore asked the government to also install the Covid-19 detecting machine and set up a laboratory for testing the samples.

Meanwhile, the health department said that the state government has taken steps to prevent the spread of the virus adding that no cases of covid-19 have been detected in the state till date.

The Mizoram government has also set up more than seven screening counters along the national and international borders, including Lengpui airport.

As per reports, more than 14,600 people have been screened and at least 41 people are being put under home isolation to prevent the spread of the deadly disease, officials said.

The government has also set up a 32-bed isolation ward at the state’s premier medical college – Zoram Medical College (ZMC) and 5-bed wards in each district hospital to treat any suspected patients.