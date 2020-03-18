Coronavirus: No Entry For Visitors At Janata Bhawan

In view of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the country along with the world, it is necessary to restrict gathering in public places as well as office premises.

Therefore, considering all other aspects and as a preventive measure, it had decided that no visitor passes including e-passes will be issued till 31-03-2020 at Janata Bhawan.

The visitors are advised to contact the concerned officers of the respective departments over the phone or e-mails for any urgent communication.

It may be stated that earlier on March 16, the mass gathering and daily visitors coming from various places to Janata Bhawan had restricted to 100 per day to prevent any accidental spread of coronavirus until 31st March of the year.