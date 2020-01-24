Coronavirus outbreak: 25 killed

As many as twenty-five people have been killed after developing pneumonia-like symptoms caused by the novel coronavirus and at least 830 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in China. Out of 25 deaths, 24 deaths were reported in central China’s Hubei Province and one in north China’s Hebei Province.

According to Chinese health authorities, infections have been reported in 29 provincial-level regions in the country by the end of Thursday. Five cities in China have put travel restrictions to control the spread of the virus.

On the other hand, three similar cases have been confirmed in Thailand, with two of them already cured. One case was cured in Japan. The Republic of Korea, the United States and Singapore have confirmed one case each, with Vietnam confirming two.

Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy in India has started two hotlines to assist people following the outbreak of coronavirus in China. Also, twenty-five Indian students are trapped in Wuhan after the city was locked down to contain the spread of a new strain of coronavirus.