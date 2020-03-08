Coronavirus outbreak: Guwahati Book Fair postponed

The 33rd edition of the Guwahati Book Fair, one of the largest literary events in North East India, has been called off till further notice due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The book fair was scheduled to take place on March 14-25, 2020. The move is a precautionary measure to protect public health.

Earlier, The Publication Board, Assam had deferred the 33rd Guwahati Book Fair for an indefinite period ostensibly because of the situation arising in the State out of the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), 2019. The book fair was scheduled to be held from December 28, 2019 to January 8, 2020.