Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Modi Won’t Participate In Holi Program

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that he would not be participating in the Holi celebrations, given the coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan program.”

Earlier, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a helpline number +91-11-12978046 for people to inform the government about the suspected cases of coronavirus. Along with the number, the ministry has also issued an email id ncov2019@gmail.com in order to combat the spread of the virus in India.

The ministry has also issued guidelines for the prevention of the virus in its advisory.