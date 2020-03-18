Coronavirus: PM to Address Nation Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the evening of Thursday regarding the coronavirus outbreak across the world and the efforts to combat it. He chaired a high-level meeting this evening to review the efforts to contain COVID-19.

PM @narendramodi chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19.



Ways to further strengthen India’s preparedness were discussed. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 18, 2020

PM Modi reportedly discussed ways to further strengthen the preparedness against the virus. The plans discussed included further enhancing testing facilities.

It may be mentioned here that the country has witnessed 151 cases of coronavirus so far and three patients have died as of now. Meanwhile, the government has drawn up a plan to sensitise people and spread awareness about the issue.