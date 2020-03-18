National

Coronavirus: PM to Address Nation Tomorrow

By Pratidin Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the evening of Thursday regarding the coronavirus outbreak across the world and the efforts to combat it. He chaired a high-level meeting this evening to review the efforts to contain COVID-19.

PM Modi reportedly discussed ways to further strengthen the preparedness against the virus. The plans discussed included further enhancing testing facilities.

It may be mentioned here that the country has witnessed 151 cases of coronavirus so far and three patients have died as of now. Meanwhile, the government has drawn up a plan to sensitise people and spread awareness about the issue.

