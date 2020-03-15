Coronavirus: Raha youth admitted to GMCH

A youth from Raha area has been admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital after suspecting him to be a positive Coronavirus patient. He had returned from Kerala on Saturday and allegedly ran away from Guwahati Railway Station, without undergoing proper health check-up at the station.

After he escaped from the station, a team of medical officers from Guwahati and Nagaon launched a search operation and found his address. They visited his home and inquired about his health to find that he has been suffering from fever. Later, they managed to take him to GMCH for further treatment.

However, the doctors have informed that he will be kept under observation and only after 48 hours, it will be clear if he is infected with Coronavirus or not.

It may be mentioned here that Kerala has confirmed a total 22 positive Coronavirus case, which is highest for any state in India.