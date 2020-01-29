Coronavirus Reaches Northeast, One Detected

Symptoms of the deadly Coronavirus has detected in Manipur and it has created a sensation in the Northeast as it was the first case in the region.

As per reports, a woman from Imphal who recently returned from Hong Kong has been admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal and the doctors have detected the symptoms of the deadly Coronavirus in her.

It may be mentioned here that Coronavirus has originated in China and it has impacted over 5,000 people globally with over a hundred plus deaths till reported now.

Ministry of External Affairs India in touch with the Indian Embassy in Beijing and the Chinese authorities on the ground to work out the necessary strategy.