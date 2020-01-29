Coronavirus Reaches Northeast, One Detected

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Know the key Symptoms about coronavirus
90

Symptoms of the deadly Coronavirus has detected in Manipur and it has created a sensation in the Northeast as it was the first case in the region.

As per reports, a woman from Imphal who recently returned from Hong Kong has been admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal and the doctors have detected the symptoms of the deadly Coronavirus in her.

It may be mentioned here that Coronavirus has originated in China and it has impacted over 5,000 people globally with over a hundred plus deaths till reported now.

Ministry of External Affairs India in touch with the Indian Embassy in Beijing and the Chinese authorities on the ground to work out the necessary strategy.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Dipali Borthakur passes away

Top Stories

Sonowal, Gadkari discuss NH development

Top Stories

CJI Gogoi Offers prayers at Kamakhya

Regional

Parking facility to be resumed under Ganeshguri Flyover

Regional

Wild elephant terror in Samaguri

World

11 tonnes of garbage collected from Mt.Everest

Comments
Loading...