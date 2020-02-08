Coronavirus: Several Indians Quarantined on Cruise Ship

Several Indian crew members and passengers on-board a cruise ship has been quarantined off Japan in the wake of novel Coronavirus outbreak said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar said that none of them have tested positive who were on board the cruise and India are closely following the developments.

Jaishankar in a tweet said, “Many Indian crews and some Indian passengers are on-board the cruise ship Diamond Princess quarantined off Japan due to Coronavirus. None have tested positive, as per the latest information provided by our Embassy (in Tokyo). We are closely following the developments.”

However, India has so far reported three confirmed cases of novel coronavirus from Kerala. Three medical students studying at the Wuhan University, who returned to India recently, tested positive for the virus.

The number of deaths in China’s novel coronavirus outbreak has gone up to 637 with 73 new deaths reported, mostly from the worst-affected Hubei province. The total number of confirmed cases has crossed 31,000 in China.

Moreover, along with the rest of the country, the Northeastern states have also taken precautionary measures for the deadly virus.

In Assam also, medical teams have been deployed in Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International airport at Borjhar and Jorhat airport to screen the passengers coming from outside.

According to Assam Health Department sources, the team comprises two physicians and four paramedics and they are equipped with an infrared thermometer to check body temperature. They will be supported by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials.

However, no case of coronavirus has been detected at the airport until now. Also, an isolation ward has been kept ready at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for the coronavirus infected patients.