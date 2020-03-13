Coronavirus: Sonowal not to attend public programs

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Coronavirus: Sonowal not to attend public programs
Sentinel Assam
130

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal decides not to take part in any public program till March 31 on Friday. He also appealed to people of the State to remain alert and keep themselves aware of this disease.

Reportedly, Chief Minister Sonowal said that only through awareness people can keep themselves safe from coronavirus infection. He also urged upon people to strictly follow the advisory issued by the Health Department.

The Chief Minister further called upon the conscientious citizens to spread awareness in the society against this virus. He also wished the people of the State to remain strong and healthy.

