Coronavirus Spreading 8 Times Faster Outside China: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that the new coronavirus appears to be spreading much more rapidly outside China than within adding as almost eight times as many cases had been reported outside the country as inside in the previous 24 hours. It said that the risk of the disease spreading was now very high at a global level.

Briefing the media in Geneva, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that outbreaks in South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan were the greatest concern, but there was evidence that close surveillance was working in South Korea, the worst affected country outside China, and the epidemic could be contained there.

Moreover, US Vice-President Mike Pence said that within 12 hours, airports across South Korea and Italy will screen all travelers for Coronavirus.

On the other hand, two new confirmed cases of Coronavirus have been reported from Delhi and Telangana on Monday by the union health ministry. This takes the total cases in India to five, weeks after the first cases were reported in Kerala.

The government said that both the patients are now stable and they are under close monitor of doctors.

The new coronavirus or COVID-19 has spread to more than 70 countries, and killed more than 3000 globally.

India had previously reported three confirmed cases of the virus, all in Kerala. All three from Kerala, who had tested positive for coronavirus, have recovered. In addition to the fifteen already set up, 19 new laboratories have been set up to test for the virus.



