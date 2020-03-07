Coronavirus: Swab Samples of 300 Indians from Iran to Arrive Delhi Today

An Iranian Mahan Air flight will bring the swab samples of 300 Indians to be tested for Covid-19 to New Delhi by Saturday afternoon before they are cleared for their return home.

India is also working with the government of Iran to facilitate the evacuation of about 2,000 Indians stranded in Iran, and sending back about 2,000 Iranian nationals currently in India. The government is making arrangements to assay their test samples to ensure that the Indians brought back from Iran are free from the virus.

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri, while addressing a press conference said that it is a difficult task but they are working with the government of Iran on this to see how citizens from both sides reach their destination safely.

India has sent a six-member team of scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to Iran to set up a makeshift laboratory so that people can be tested before flying back.

Until such a lab is set up, experts will be taking swab samples and sending them to India for testing.

The team is in Tehran with equipment that is capable of testing at least 600 people.

However, the government said that the Indians whose samples test positive will not be allowed to board the flight home, but those who test negative are likely to stay under home quarantine for at least 14 days.