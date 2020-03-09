Coronavirus: Two tests positive in Punjab and Karnataka

India reported two new cases of coronavirus cases which takes the total toll to 45 till now. The two new cases have been reported from Bengaluru and Punjab.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar said, “A Bengaluru resident tests positive for Coronavirus. The person has a travel history to the USA”. “The condition of the person who has tested positive for Coronavirus is stable,” he further added.

The software engineer had traveled from Austin, Texas on 28 February through New York and then to Dubai, before landing in Bengaluru on 1 March. His wife and daughter are currently lodged in a health facility in the city.

One of his colleagues has also been admitted to the hospital for displaying similar symptoms.

The top court slated the matter for further hearing on March 23, on Centre’s plea to permit separate hanging of the accused in the case. Meanwhile, a man who returned from Italy confirmed positive for coronavirus in Punjab, the first case in the state according to an official. A Hoshiarpur resident, who returned from Italy last week, has been tested positive for coronavirus afflictions, becoming the first such case in Punjab.

“The man who returned to Amritsar by an Air India flight from Milan in Italy has tested positive for coronavirus. He had landed at Amritsar International Airport via Delhi on March 4 along with his two other family members,” Punjab Principal Secretary (Health) Anurag Aggarwal said.

Earlier, 5 cases from Kerala reported yesterday are 3 family members with travel history to Italy and 2 of their relatives who came in contact with them. The family is reported to have visited relatives and attended few functions and their contacts are being traced as we speak.

43 samples have tested positive out of the 3,003 samples tested for COVID-19 with 2,694 samples have returned negative results.

A total of 8,74,708 international passengers from 8,255 flights have been screened at airports till now with 1,921 passengers identified as symptomatic. 177 of them have been hospitalized. 33,599 passengers are under observation. 21,867 passengers have completed their observation period. The people are further appealed that they should reveal clearly about their travel history and fill the details in self-declaration forms properly.

Spl. Secretary (Health) also clarified that the patient from Murshidabad, West Bengal was tested negative for COVID-19 and hence, so far no death has been reported due to COVID-19 in the country.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan is continuously monitoring and reviewing the status, actions taken and future preparedness of States. Also, Secretary (HFW) is reviewing the situation with States/UTs on a regular basis.

The Health Ministry appeals to the people to kindly observe the Do’s and Don’ts, coughing etiquettes, hand-washing and avoid large gatherings.