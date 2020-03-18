Coronavirus: West Bengal reports first positive case

A man, tested positive in West Bengal for novel coronavirus on Tuesday, making it the first confirmed case in the state.

Reportedly, he started showing symptoms of COVID-19 since morning, following which he was admitted to the isolation ward of the Beliaghata ID hospital here.

The man, who had gone to the UK for higher studies, had returned on Sunday.

“His swabs were collected and sent for examination. The reports revealed he contracted novel coronavirus,” one official said.

The man’s mother, who is a senior state government official, his father and their driver have been quarantined at a newly-set up facility in the Rajarhat area.

“We are now trying to trace all the people who came in contact with him. We will also disinfect his vehicle,” the official added.