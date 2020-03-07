CoronavirusAssam: 115 quarantined

As many as 115 people of Assam were found to have come in contact with the American tourist, who was tested positive for Coronavirus.

The 115 people are mostly from the hospitality industry as the tourist took a cruise and stayed in a five-star hotel in Guwahati. They are being quarantined.

According to sources, he came in contact with at least 56 people in the MV Mahabahu Cruise that took him to Majuli as well as Kaziranga. Out of the 56 people, 34 were the staff, who were working at the MV Mahabahu, while 22 were his co-passengers.

On the other hand, at the five-star-hotel in Guwahati, he is suspected to have come in contact with at least 24 staff. Similarly, he is estimated to have come in contact with at least 10 passengers and 25 staff at the LGBI Airport in Guwahati, before he flew to Paro in Bhutan.

It may be mentioned here that the tourist flew into Jorhat on February 22 in an Indigo flight. The next day he along with his girlfriend checked into MV Mahabahu for a seven-day cruise which took them to Majuli as well as Kaziranga on way to Guwahati. On March 1 the tourists checked into the five-star-hotel and the next day he flew out to Paro.